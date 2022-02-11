EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up to $9.76

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.76, but opened at $10.10. EVgo shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 19,112 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Capital One Financial downgraded EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVgo Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of EVgo by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,991,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,481 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in EVgo during the third quarter valued at $28,720,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter worth $25,123,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $14,089,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $8,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

