Brokerages Anticipate Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $288.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce sales of $288.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $276.00 million and the highest is $312.00 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $148.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $954.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDEV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Shares of CDEV traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 81,126 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 2.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 26,592 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth $445,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 22.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 748,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 135,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at $460,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.