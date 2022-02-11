Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,109,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 12,323,440 shares.The stock last traded at $2.97 and had previously closed at $3.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $345,441.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,536 shares of company stock worth $793,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics during the second quarter worth $38,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

