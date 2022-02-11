ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.
Shares of ASE Technology stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $7.42. 222,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,583,315. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06. ASE Technology has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASE Technology stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 142,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.
ASE Technology Company Profile
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.
