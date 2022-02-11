SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Stock Position Cut by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,364 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 406,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 77,561 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,127,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after buying an additional 694,366 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 342,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 416.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 156,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 125,789 shares during the period.

SPAB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.43. 16,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,266. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $30.49.

