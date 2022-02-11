Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Eventbrite updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE EB traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $15.42. 9,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.92. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Eventbrite by 427.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eventbrite by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 425,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

