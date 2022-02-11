Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Eventbrite updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE EB traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $15.42. 9,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.92. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38.
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.
About Eventbrite
Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eventbrite (EB)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.