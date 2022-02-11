Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) Shares Purchased by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 362,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,989 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.’s holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Silver Crest Acquisition by 256.5% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 141,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 101,984 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after purchasing an additional 620,307 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 526,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 296,410 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLCR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 322,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,219. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

