979,900 Shares in Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLTU) Acquired by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 979,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Future Health ESG during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Future Health ESG during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Future Health ESG during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,800,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Future Health ESG during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,800,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Future Health ESG during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of Future Health ESG stock remained flat at $$9.96 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.02. Future Health ESG Corp has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.93.

