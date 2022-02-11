Vestor Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,889 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,482,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after purchasing an additional 392,318 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,968,000 after purchasing an additional 352,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,248.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,751,000 after acquiring an additional 343,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.56.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $237.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.83 and a 200-day moving average of $226.80. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -791.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

