Putnam Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,947,089 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 756,376 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $55,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,400 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Ford Motor by 96.3% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 40,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 68.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 309,881 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 125,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 290,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

