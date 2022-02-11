Analysts Expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.27). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Well.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.37 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

AMWL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $702,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $39,547.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,656 shares of company stock worth $3,219,437. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Well by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

American Well stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 53,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,780. American Well has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.