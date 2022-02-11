JS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Natera by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after buying an additional 718,619 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,123,000 after buying an additional 276,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Natera by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,359,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,530,000 after buying an additional 91,617 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.07. 6,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,098. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.02 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.90.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $154,101.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $39,897.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,846 over the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.82.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

