Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 88,173 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,212,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,173 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Cameco worth $26,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 46.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,942,000 after buying an additional 2,062,144 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth $28,249,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth $23,053,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 25.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $24,133,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,015,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

