Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 730,064 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,009,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 730,064 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.15% of Manulife Financial worth $57,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Manulife Financial by 171.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MFC. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 247,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,318. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $22.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

