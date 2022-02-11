$80.38 Million in Sales Expected for Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) will announce $80.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veris Residential’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.92 million. Veris Residential posted sales of $76.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veris Residential will report full-year sales of $316.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $291.65 million to $338.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $305.34 million, with estimates ranging from $297.58 million to $310.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veris Residential.

Veris Residential stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,617. Veris Residential has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

