RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading 6% Higher

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s share price rose 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 11,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,193,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

RES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 260.75 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 140,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $652,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 875,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,852,750. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after purchasing an additional 925,321 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in RPC by 15.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RPC by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RPC by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 182,420 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 8.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,385,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 263,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

