Swarm (SWM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,357.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Swarm has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $13,357.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swarm

SWM is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

