Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,910 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

