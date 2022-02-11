Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

