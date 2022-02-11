Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,954 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Argus lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $112.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $116.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

