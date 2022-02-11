Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 626,830 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $38,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Infosys by 170.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 26.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,599 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth about $110,791,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 45.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 12,785,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. 88,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,250,192. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

