Empyrean Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,996,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,150,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $908,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,491,000.

NASDAQ:TWCBU remained flat at $$9.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. Bilander Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95.

