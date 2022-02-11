Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.56% of Lear worth $51,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Lear by 18.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Lear by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 10,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $165.45. 8,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,832. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.77 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.29.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.