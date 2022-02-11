Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 246,711 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246,711 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $44,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $55.53. 28,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,700. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLF shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.35.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

