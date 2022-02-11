Empyrean Capital Partners LP Acquires 54,958 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,958 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $30,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 123.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock traded up $2.94 on Friday, hitting $184.83. 485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,982. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.13 and a 1 year high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

