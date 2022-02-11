Metahero Achieves Market Cap of $322.81 Million (HERO)

Metahero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. One Metahero coin can now be purchased for $0.0634 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $322.81 million and $22.94 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00040502 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00103336 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Metahero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars.

