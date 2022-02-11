Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE BARK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. 101,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,276. Bark & Co has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10.

Get Bark & Co alerts:

BARK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bark & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bark & Co by 284.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bark & Co

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bark & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bark & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.