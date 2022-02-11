Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.70

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$21.70 and last traded at C$21.63, with a volume of 640360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.61.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “underpeform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.98.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$517.00 million. Research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.4100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

