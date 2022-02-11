Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Trading Down 4.1%

Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.51. 925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 497,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Archaea Energy Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $11,780,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Archaea Energy by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy Company Profile (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

