iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 33,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 536,978 shares.The stock last traded at $42.22 and had previously closed at $41.95.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

