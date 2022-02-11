Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Shares Gap Up to $65.05

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.05, but opened at $67.24. Altus Midstream shares last traded at $66.70, with a volume of 2,223 shares trading hands.
ALTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 3.38.
Altus Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTM)
Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.