Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Shares Gap Up to $65.05

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.05, but opened at $67.24. Altus Midstream shares last traded at $66.70, with a volume of 2,223 shares trading hands.

ALTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 3.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 162,760 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altus Midstream by 497.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 45,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the third quarter worth $2,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

