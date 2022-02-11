Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,768 WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 309.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 262,670 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,517,000 after purchasing an additional 392,041 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in WM Technology by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after buying an additional 4,180,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAPS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. WM Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM Technology Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

