Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $41,662,490.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

