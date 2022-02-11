Putnam Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,380,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,035 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $144,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,600,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,516,586,000 after acquiring an additional 344,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,661 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,694,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,581,000 after acquiring an additional 301,801 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,158,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after buying an additional 1,176,153 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

NYSE KKR opened at $66.00 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $83.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

