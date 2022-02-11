4,836 Shares in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XM opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion and a PE ratio of -15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 308,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,009,451 shares of company stock valued at $31,827,739. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

