Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 28.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.38 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $79.37 and a twelve month high of $83.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

