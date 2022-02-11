Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $26,000. blooom inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $67.50 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

