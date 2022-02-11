Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,562,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $781,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.56 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.