First Foundation Advisors Buys 118 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 21.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology stock opened at $532.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $636.96. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.09 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.69.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

