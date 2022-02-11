Shelton Capital Management Has $530,000 Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 91.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.98. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

