Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,275 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.5% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $83.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.29, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

