Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $15.38 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,597 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.6% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 138,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,263,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64,272 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 294,624 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 53,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $54.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

