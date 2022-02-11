PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.95 EPS

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.95, Fidelity Earnings reports. PhenixFIN had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

Shares of PFX stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. PhenixFIN has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.04 million, a PE ratio of 83.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhenixFIN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Chairman David A. Lorber acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PhenixFIN stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.63% of PhenixFIN worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

About PhenixFIN

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

