Oracle Investment Management Inc. Sells 750,000 Shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,947,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the period. Motus GI comprises approximately 0.3% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oracle Investment Management Inc. owned about 6.11% of Motus GI worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOTS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 59.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 124,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Motus GI by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOTS. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.21. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $21.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.45.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 78.81% and a negative net margin of 5,675.00%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

