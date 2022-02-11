iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Decreased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560,000 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $112,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $109.59. The stock had a trading volume of 154,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,831,809. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $117.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.40.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

