Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Downgraded to Sector Perform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$72.62.

SLF stock opened at C$69.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a quick ratio of 1,053.41 and a current ratio of 1,108.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.47. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$61.04 and a 52 week high of C$74.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.86 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

