Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,049,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 1.91% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $78,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.46. 409,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,891,515. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $55.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.96.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

