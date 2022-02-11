Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Shares of BXMT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,671. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

