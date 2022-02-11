Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.32 Million

Equities analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) will report sales of $29.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.50 million and the highest is $30.14 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full year sales of $128.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.60 million to $132.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $163.00 million, with estimates ranging from $150.90 million to $175.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Third Coast Bancshares.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TCBX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

