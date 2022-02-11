One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 40,359 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,359 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 2.9% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $53.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

